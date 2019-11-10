Teenage boy dies from dog bite in Karachi, tally rises to 22

KARACHI: A teenage boy died from a dog bite at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Sunday.

Zahoor Khan, 18, a resident of Nooriabad, was admitted to the medical facility after bitten by a rabid dog three months back, according to Seemi Jamali, the hospital’s executive director. She said the victim was not administered an anti-rabies vaccine.

She said the total number of people who have died of dog bites in the province thus far this year has reached 22.

Earlier, on Nov 7, an 11-year old, bitten by a dog had died at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH).

The child, belong to Chhachhro town of Tharparkar, was brought to the NICH on October 29, head of the medical facility Dr Jamal Raza said.

A rabid dog had bitten the child 25 days ago and he was also given initial vaccine at the local hospital, the doctor said.

The issue of dog bite has become prevalent in Karachi and other parts of the province. It is pertinent to mention here that in a recent incident 12 people, including a police officer, were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital of the city for vaccination after a rabid dog bitten them, but doctors expressed their helplessness to administer the Anti-Rabies Vaccine due to the non-availability of the ARV.

The Sindh High Court is also hearing a petition over the action against stray dogs and a shortage of anti-rabies vaccine in the province.

