Two teenage students arrested for cyberstalking, extortion in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Investi­gation Agency Cyber Crime Wing on Thursday claimed to have arrested two teenage students on the charges of extortion and cyberstalking of a boy in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to FIA officials, the two intermediate students created a girl’s fake Instagram gram account and made friendship with a boy.

The suspects managed to record his objectionable video call and stated blackmailing him, the officials said and added that the students threatened the boy to pay Rs50,00 otherwise they would upload his video on social media.

The FIA cyber crime wing, on the complaint of the victim, raided at a house in Karachi and apprehended the intermediate students.

An FIR has been registered against the held suspects, however, FIA further interrogating the suspects, said the officials.

Read More: FIA arrests man for blackmailing girls on social media

Earlier on April 26, The cyber crime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested a man involved in blackmailing girls on the social media.

According to FIA, the man was identified as Jahangir who had created several profiles on social media platforms with a purpose of deception.

The cyber crime cell of the FIA had said the culprit used to lure girls into helping them provide employment and clear examinations.

Comments

comments