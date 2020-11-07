Web Analytics
Two words awoke a teenager from 62-day coma

A teenager from northwestern Taiwan, who fell into a coma for 62 days due to road accident, became conscious when the brother calls his favourite dish ‘chicken fillet’.

An 18-year-old male surnamed Chiu from Hsinchu County had met an accident while riding his scooter where he suffered serious damage to multiple organs. Chiu underwent six operations during his hospitalisation period.

Chiu went through a constant “tug of war with the god of death” with his family by his side, praying that he would wake up soon, a nurse told media.

His pulse began to accelerate on the 62nd day in a come when his elder brother joked, “Brother, I’m going to eat you your favourite chicken fillet.” The nurse said that he miraculously began to regain consciousness and his vital signs began to stabilise, Taiwan News reported.

Chiu had been discharged from the hospital after full recovery and he returned with a cake to thank the medical team.

