After fighting with his parents, a teenager in Spain ended up digging a hole to channelise his anger.

In 2015, Andres Canto was just 14 when he fell out with his parents when they told him he couldn’t go out of the house wearing a tracksuit.

Annoyed and dejected, he grabbed a pickaxe and started digging up his garden to let off some steam.

He didn’t end after a few hours. Canto spent six years digging an underground cave beneath the garden. The teenager created his own oasis in La Romana, Alicante. The underground cave is now complete with a sitting room and a bathroom.

Canto, now 20, is happy with what he achieved. However, he can’t really understand what made him dig up his garden for six years.

“My parents wanted me to change clothes to go to the village, but I wanted to wear the tracksuit that I liked to wear at home so I could mess around in the village,” said Canto.

“They told me I could not go out dressed like this and I said: ‘No worries, I can entertain myself, and I went to the back of the property and started to dig a hole,” he added.

Canto said he worked in the cave every day after school and in his free time. The process sped up when his friend Andreu gave him a pneumatic drill.

The pair created a 3 metre deep cave after spending up to 14 hours a week digging. Now, the cave has Wi-Fi and fully-functional a heating system.

Canto went viral on social media after some of his cave videos received lakhs of views.

