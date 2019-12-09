Teenager kidnapped in Qila Abdullah

CHAMAN: A 16-year-old boy has been kidnapped in Balochistan’s Qila Abdullah district, the assistant commissioner said on Monday.

He said the teenager was going to his shop when he was abducted by unidentified person(s).

The assistant commissioner announced a Rs500,000 reward for providing information on the whereabouts of the missing boy, adding the name of the person who provides information would be kept under wraps.

It is to mention here that the Balochistan government has expanded its police writ in the province.

It has added a couple of districts to police jurisdiction to control criminal activities, especially mafias controlling kidnapping for ransom syndicates, robberies and land grabbing.

