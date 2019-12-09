Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Teenager kidnapped in Qila Abdullah

CHAMAN: A 16-year-old boy has been kidnapped in Balochistan’s Qila Abdullah district, the assistant commissioner said on Monday.

He said the teenager was going to his shop when he was abducted by unidentified person(s).

The assistant commissioner announced a Rs500,000 reward for providing information on the whereabouts of the missing boy, adding the name of the person who provides information would be kept under wraps.

It is to mention here that the Balochistan government has expanded its police writ in the province.

It has added a couple of districts to police jurisdiction to control criminal activities, especially mafias controlling kidnapping for ransom syndicates, robberies and land grabbing.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Number of Pakistani workforce increases in Gulf countries

Pakistan

Judge tells police not to bar lawyers, media persons’ court entry as Saad…

Pakistan

Javed Iqbal credits PTI govt for not interfering in NAB affairs

Pakistan

Fawad Hassan Fawad files bail petition in NAB assets reference


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close