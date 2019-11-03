Teenager killed in aerial firing by policeman at Karachi wedding

KARACHI: A 15-year-old boy was killed and passer-by injured in aerial firing by a policeman during a wedding ceremony in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the police, a marriage ceremony was underway in Sherpao Colony of Landhi. A policeman identified as Aziz resorted to aerial firing in jubilation.

As a result, a 15-year-old boy was killed on the spot while the other passer-by received wounds. The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Soon after the incident, Police immediately reached the site and arrested the suspect from the scene.

Police have registered a case against suspect, while further investigation is underway.

In another incident, a three-month-old child injured in Nazimabad as a result of aerial firing. The injured infant was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier in September, a man and woman were killed in two separate aerial firing incidents in Bahawalpur.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that the plaintiff, Muhammad Jahangir son of Moshtaque Ahmed filed an application to the District Police Officer Bahawalpur, submitting that the accused, Rustam son of Imam Bakhsh shot dead his brother in a wedding ceremony of his cousin.

Narrating the details, he told the DPO that there was a function to celebrate the wedding of his cousin where the accused Rustam equipped with a pistol came and retorted to aerial firing.

