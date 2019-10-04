Teenager dies after being trapped in Lahore hospital’s elevator

LAHORE: In a tragic incident, a teenager died after being trapped in an elevator of Mayo Hospital in Lahore on Friday.

The boy, identified as 14-year-old Fahad, sustained injuries after he got stuck in the doors of the malfunctioning elevator. He was shifted to an intensive care unit where he succumbed to his wounds.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ordered an inquiry to fix responsibility for the incident.

A four-member committee was also constituted to look into the incident and submit a report within 24 hours.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid paid a visit to the hospital following the incident. She termed the death of the boy an accident.

The minister said the probe committee will submit its report in 24 hours. She added the medical superintendent of the hospital could be suspended if found responsible for the incident.

Earlier, on 29 July, a 14-year-old boy had died after being trapped in the faulty elevator of a multi-storey building situated in Karachi’s Clifton area near Bilawal House.

