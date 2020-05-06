Temperature soars to 40°C as mild heatwave grips Karachi

KARACHI: Karachiites experienced another hot and dry day as the mercury touched 40-degree centigrade in the city on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials said that the moderate heatwave-like conditions are likely to continue in Karachi for the next two days.

Chief meteorologist officer Sardar Sarfraz said the temperature is expected to go up to 41 degrees Celsius during the coming days due to a change in weather conditions that will suspend the sea breeze towards the port city.

They said that the weather in Karachi was likely to improve from Friday.

Sardar Sarfraz in a statement earlier said: “The PMD predicts heatwave in Karachi and its suburbs during May 5 to 8, 2020, and the maximum temperature can rise to 40-42C. Wind flow will be generally from Northwest/West turning to Southwest in the evening during these days.”

It must be noted that the Sindh government has imposed an emergency in all hospitals across the province, keeping in view the heatwave and a thunderstorm alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Health Services Directorate General, medical and paramedical staff won’t be given any leave during this period.

Comments

comments