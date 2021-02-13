Ten candidates file nomination papers for Senate in Punjab

LAHORE: The Senate candidates of various parties submitted nomination papers for the Senate seats from Punjab in the election commission office here today, ARY News reported.

Ten candidates have submitted their nomination papers, for 11 Senate seats from the province.

Those submitted their nomination papers for the senate election, scheduled to be held on March 03, included Kamil Ali Agha, Pervaiz Rasheed, Mushahidullah Khan, Muhammad Khan Madani, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Azeem ul Haq Minhas, Jamshed Iqbal and Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi.

Moreover, Azam Nazeer Tarar filed nomination papers for the technocrat seat and Dr. Zarqa Taimoor for the seat reserved for women.

It is to be mentioned here that the Election Commission of Pakistan has amended its schedule for the Senate election, extending the date of submission of the nomination papers till February 15 (Monday).

According to earlier schedule, Saturday(today) was the last day for filing of nomination papers for the election of the upper house.

Th Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had unveiled the schedule for the Senate elections in the four provinces on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Senate elections will be held on 11 seats from Punjab.

A total of forty-eight senators will be elected this time including 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while eleven each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad.

