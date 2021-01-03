Ten coal miners killed in Machh shooting incident

QUETTA: The death toll in Machh shooting incident has reached to 10 as three more injured succumbed to their injuries in hospital, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to earlier reports seven miners were killed and three injured in a firing incident at Geshtri in Machh area of Balochistan, according to the Levies sources.

The coal miners were going to their work place when unidentified armed men opened fire on them, the law enforcement agencies sources said.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to a hospital in Machh.

The Levies and personnel of other law enforcement agencies and rescue teams rushed to the place of the incident near Machh coalfield after the news broke and cordoned off the area.

Unidentified gunmen said to be involved in the incident, as no further details yet confirmed.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal has vehemently condemned Machh coalfield shooting incident and ordered concerned officials to submit report of the incident.

“Those involved in attack on coal miners are not entitled of any concession,” the chief minister said.

Comments

comments