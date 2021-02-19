Termites eat through farmer’s life savings hidden in a trunk

Web Analytics
An Indian man was left devastated when he discovered termites had eaten through his life savings worth Rs0.5 million hidden in a trunk.

A resident of Mylavaram in Krishna District of India’s Andhra Pradesh state, Bijli Jamalayya, reportedly collapsed after termites ate his life savings worth Rs0.5 million which was kept inside a trunk to build a house.

 

After opening the trunk box for an urgent need of Rs0.1 for business investment, Jamalayya discovered that the money was half-eaten by termites.

He left devastated after the discovery and the shreds of currency notes were scattered on the floor, local media reported.

The pig farmer was reportedly keeping his savings in the trunk as none of his family members has a bank account. It emerged that the incident came to light after his neighbours informed the police after noticing Jamalayya’s kids playing with the banknotes.

