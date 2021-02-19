Termites eat through farmer’s life savings hidden in a trunk

An Indian man was left devastated when he discovered termites had eaten through his life savings worth Rs0.5 million hidden in a trunk.

A resident of Mylavaram in Krishna District of India’s Andhra Pradesh state, Bijli Jamalayya, reportedly collapsed after termites ate his life savings worth Rs0.5 million which was kept inside a trunk to build a house.

After opening the trunk box for an urgent need of Rs0.1 for business investment, Jamalayya discovered that the money was half-eaten by termites.

He left devastated after the discovery and the shreds of currency notes were scattered on the floor, local media reported.

#AndhraPradesh: A business man from Krishna district chosed to save his earnings in a trunk stored at home, he received a shock when he found termites destroyed the currency. Bijli Jamalayya, a resident of Mylavaram, lost all his savings. pic.twitter.com/FF9BrpRQMi — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) February 17, 2021

The pig farmer was reportedly keeping his savings in the trunk as none of his family members has a bank account. It emerged that the incident came to light after his neighbours informed the police after noticing Jamalayya’s kids playing with the banknotes.

