Terrifying video: Aircraft engine catches fire mid-air

A US airline’s aircraft experienced engine failure shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport.

A spokesperson for the airport said the Honolulu-bound United Flight 328 with 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board returned to the airport around 1:30pm after suffering an engine issue.

The Boeing 777-200 plane was heading to Honolulu when it suffered engine failure soon after takeoff.

The plane safely landed back at the airport after “experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff,” the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement. “The FAA is aware of reports of debris in the vicinity of the aeroplane’s flight path.”

The airline tweeted: “Flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution. There are no reported injuries onboard. We are in contact with the FAA, NTSB and local law enforcement.”

The Broomfield Police Department shared photos of some of the scattered pieces on Twitter.

“Some of the debris landed in Commons Park and in the Northmoor and Red Leaf neighborhoods. Our patrol officers are working to locate all of the debris.” the police said. “If you find debris PLEASE don’t touch it or move it. The NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) wants all debris to remain in place for investigation. Thank you.”

