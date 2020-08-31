Terrorist involved in attack on BAP leader killed in Mastung

QUETTA: A key commander of a banned organization allegedly involved in a suicide attack on Balochistan Awami Party leader Siraj Raisani was killed during a joint security operation launched by intelligence agencies and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in Mastung on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the security forces carried out a special intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Prangabad area of Mastung.

After seeing the security forces, the militant commander started firing which was retaliated in which he was killed, said the CTD officials.

The security forces recovered a suicide jacket, arms, ammunition and cash recovered from his possession.

Read More: BAP leader Siraj Raisani among 128 killed in Mastung bomb attack

In 2018, Death toll in the suicide bomb blast that had killed Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Siraj Raisani during a corner meeting in Mastung climbed to 128, while 122 others were injured.

Siraj Raisani was the younger brother of former chief minister Balochistan Nawab Aslam Raisani. According to ARY News correspondent Mustafa Khan Tareen, it had been a strong blast that had claimed 128 lives. He had said the death toll had been confirmed by Deputy Commissioner Mastung Qaim Lashari.

Comments

comments