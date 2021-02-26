Terrorist commander behind killings of 50 security officials shot dead: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Friday killed a terrorist commander during an operation in the South Waziristan area of KP province, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted a raid in Tayyarza area of South Waziristan and killed a terrorist commander Nooristan Ilyas Hassan Baba.

The terrorist was a master of making IEDs and was training the terrorists in the area. He was also involved in martyring over 50 security personnel, the ISPR said.

In one such operation on Tuesday, two terrorists including an IED expert were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan while a soldier also embraced martyrdom during the raid.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on terrorist hideouts in MalikKhel, North Waziristan, said the military’s media wing.

During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists including a terrorist commander Rehmat alias Khalid killed, the ISPR said and added that soldier Shahzad Raza also embraced martyrdom.

