Terrorist group has activated sleeper cells in Karachi, says police

KARACHI: Top city police officers have confirmed that sleeper cells have been activated by a terrorist group in Karachi.

Talking to ARY News, DIG Police Amir Farooqui disclosed that terrorists Shaikh Mumtaz alias Firaon and Ahmed Munna have been affiliated with Hafiz Qasim Group and they are still operating in Karachi.

After their escape from jail they had fled to Afghanistan.

According to recent information both hardened terrorists have returned to Karachi. They have sent extortion chits to traders and involved in targeted killings of policemen, police officer said.

The police while tracing an extortion call found that terrorist Shaikh Mumtaz was present in Karachi, DIG Amir Farooqui said.

SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar while unveiling details said Mumtaz after fleeing from jail has reactivated sleeper cells and the terrorist network.

He was hiding at the house of a facilitator Sakeena Naz alias Nazo for four and half months, who identified him.

“Sakeena Naz’s husband is also a terrorist and jailed at Sukkur Jail, ” police officer said. Police came to know about the matter when it received a complaint about extortion and a retired policeman was martyred, he further said.

The police has recovered the bike used in targeted killing incident, while other law enforcement agencies also working against the terrorist network. The terrorists are likely to be hiding in Karachi or Balochistan, the police officer added.

