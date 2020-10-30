KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Friday claimed to have apprehended a terrorist having reward money of Rs1 million for his arrest in the Red Book of Gilgit Baltistan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesman of the paramilitary force, Yasir Abbas was wanted by Gilgit Baltistan government and the local authorities had announced a reward of Rs 1 million over his arrest. “Rangers carried out a raid in Shahra-e-Faisal area of the city to nab Yasir Abbas,” he said.

The accused is being nominated in murder, attempt to murder and terrorism cases in Airport police station of Gilgit Baltistan.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers claimed that they have recovered a hand grenade and a Kalashnikov from his possession.

In another action from the paramilitary force on August 19, Sindh Rangers and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in their joint operation killed two terrorists of a banned organization in Karachi.

According to details, CTD and Rangers conducted a joint operation city’s area of Baldia Town on the intelligence-based report during which two terrorists of a banned outfit opened fire.

In retaliatory fire by the forces, both of the terrorists were killed. The terrorists were identified as Adnan and Rafique.

