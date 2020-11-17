Most-wanted terrorist killed during FC raid in Turbat: sources   

QUETTA: Frontier Corps (FC) personnel on Tuesday gunned down a most-wanted terrorist during a gunfight in Turbat area of Balochistan, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, the terrorist who is being identified as Mullah Umar was killed during an encounter with the FC personnel in the Satellite Town area of Turbat.

The terrorist was also wanted by the Iranian authorities.

It is pertinent to mention here that security forces have continuously busted terror modules in Balochistan allegedly involved in disturbing the law and order situation in the province.

On October 31, a major terrorism activity was averted in Balochistan’s Kech district after security forces successfully conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a militants’ hideout, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that one hardcore terrorist was killed during the operation in Kech district, while a soldier of the Pakistan army was also injured during the exchange of fire.

According to ISPR, the wanted terrorist was involved in the killing of innocent people, extortion and attacking security forces.

A large cache of arms and communication equipment have also been recovered from their hideout, said the military’s media wing.

