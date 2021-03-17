CTD arrests five alleged terrorists from Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police on Wednesday arrested five alleged terrorists during action in Peshawar, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a CTD spokesman, they arrested five alleged militants who were involved in collecting explosive material in order to use it against security forces, political figures and damaging public infrastructure.

“Three of the militants hail from Afghanistan,” the police said adding that they have recovered a huge cache of explosives from their possession.

Earlier in the day, one terrorist was killed while another was arrested during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Swat on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an IBO in Kanju area of Swat.

Read More: Four terrorists killed in Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

During the intense fire, a terrorist, Mukaram was killed and another apprehended, ISPR said, adding that the militants were associated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The terrorists were involved in blowing up schools and attacks on the security forces in Swat. During the encounter, two civilians were also martyred by the terrorists.

Comments

comments