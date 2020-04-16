Terrorists killed in Swat shootout identified

SWAT: The terrorists have been identified as Muhammad Mandeef and Abdul Kabeer who were killed during a police raid in Swat, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Muhammad Mandeef belonged to Afghanistan and Abdul Kabeer was a resident of Buner. The spokesperson added that Mandeef was a key commander of a banned outfit.

Earlier on Wednesday, Police’s Counter-terrorism Department (CTD) had claimed to gun down two alleged militants in an encounter in Swat.

Taking action on the intelligence reports about the presence of some wanted terrorists in the area, the CTD conducted a security operation in the suburb of Swat, said sources.

The security forces shot dead the alleged terrorists when they were trying to enter in Swat from Dir. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorist, the sources added.

Later, the terrorists’ bodies were shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

