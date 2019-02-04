Test report shows Nawaz never suffered a cardiac stroke: sources

LAHORE: The medical test report of incarcerated Nawaz Sharif has validated that the former premier had never suffered a cardiac stroke, sources informed ARY News.

According to details, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo underwent several medical tests at the Services Hospital Lahore on Sunday as prescribed by the medical board formed to examine his deteriorating health.

Sources said, results of Sharif’s medical tests were negative which proves the fact that he had not suffered any cardiac attacks. Moreover, this specific test was conducted twice and either time, the results were ‘negative’, sources added.

Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital, Lahore from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday amid tight security. He has been hospitalised on the recommendation of a special medical board constituted by the Punjab government to examine his health condition.

A six-member medical board examined the PML-N leader and conducted tests as well as electrocardiography (ECG).

Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan had also briefed the board about the medical history related to his heart ailment.

Nawaz Sharif has been serving seven-year imprisonment at Kot Lakhpat after he was convicted by an accountability court in the Al-Aziza Steel Mills case.

