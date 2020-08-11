Texas father saves children, babysitter from 12-foot long alligator

A father in Texas helped his children and a babysitter escape unharmed after being confronted in their backyard by a nearly 12-foot- long alligator weighing about 600 pounds.

The giant reptile was spotted by Andrew Grande while his children were in his backyard with their babysitter. Fortunately, his quick action helped them escape unharmed.

Grande said he was inside his home on July 24 when he spotted the alligator rising out of a canal behind his property. Although he reacted quickly, the alligator came almost three feet of his children and their babysitter.

He pulled his children out of the backyard and made several calls for help. The reptile was eventually removed from his premises by an alligator hunter.

A short clip showing rescuers trying to capture the gator has now been shared on social media.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The hunter, who was called in by Grande, called Texas game wardens for help after failing to capture the reptile for over half an hour. It took seven people, two poles, ropes, and several pieces of plywood to capture the reptile.

Grande said it took three hours to just get the gator out of the water because of its size and weight.

A photo showed a rescuer sitting on the reptile while another closed its jaw with a red cloth. A person in green t-shirt can be seen fastening a rope around the animal.

Following the rescue, the alligator was transferred to his new home, an alligator theme park in Beaumont.

