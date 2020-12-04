ISLAMABAD: Adviser to PM for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has informed that the government has released 1.78 billion rupees for the textiles sector under the Drawback of Local Taxes and Levy scheme.

In a tweet, Razak Dawood hoped this will resolve the liquidity issues of our exporters and enable them to enhance exports.

I am pleased to share that Ministry of Commerce has released Rs. 1.78 billion for Textiles Sector under DLTL scheme. I hope this will resolve the liquidity issues of our exporters & enable them to enhance exports. The DLTL for Non-Textile Sector are also being released shortly. — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) December 4, 2020

He also informed that the export of animal casings from Pakistan to Japan has resumed after a ban of four years.

Dawood advised trade missions to actively engage the importers for the promotion of Pakistan’s exports. The adviser to PM hailed the significant growth observed in the country’s export in different sectors for the months of November 2020.

He said that this is in line with our policy of promotion of value-added exports and reflects a healthy tren

