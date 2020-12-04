Web Analytics
Government released Rs1.78b for textile sector: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to PM for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has informed that the government has released 1.78 billion rupees for the textiles sector under the Drawback of Local Taxes and Levy scheme.

In a tweet, Razak Dawood hoped this will resolve the liquidity issues of our exporters and enable them to enhance exports.

He also informed that the export of animal casings from Pakistan to Japan has resumed after a ban of four years.

Dawood advised trade missions to actively engage the importers for the promotion of Pakistan’s exports. The adviser to PM hailed the significant growth observed in the country’s export in different sectors for the months of November 2020.

He said that this is in line with our policy of promotion of value-added exports and reflects a healthy tren

