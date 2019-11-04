FGIR Laghari appointed as inquiry officer into Tezgam fire incident

LAHORE: In line with the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Government Inspector of Railways (FGIR) Dost Ali Laghari has been appointed as inquiry officer into Tezgam fire incident, ARY News reported.

Sources said that it will be an open inquiry and everyone could share information and present evidences pertinent to the train incident before the probe officer. People can also dispatch the evidences regarding the train incident to the inquiry officer, said the sources.

Dost Ali Laghari will hold the first inquiry session on 8th and 9th of November at DS office in Multan while the second session will be held on 12th of November at the Mirpur Khas railways station.

Earlier on November 3, a team of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) had completed its procedures for conducting DNA of the unidentifiable dead bodies of the affected persons in Tezgam train fire incident.

The PFSA team had departed from Rahim Yar Khan after completing DNA tests of the dead bodies where they carried out the genealogical examination of 63 specimens.

Many of the dead bodies were unrecognizable as the death toll from a massive fire erupted in three bogies of Tezgam Express surged to 75 as one more passenger succumbed to his burn injuries on Saturday.

