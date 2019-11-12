Two coaches of Tezgam train derail in Karachi, rail traffic affected

KARACHI: Railway traffic to and from Karachi remained suspended for over four hours as two coaches from the Rawalpindi bound ‘Tezgam Express’ derailed at the Cantt Station on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The bogies derailed when the train was was moving from washing line to platform at the Cantt Station whereas no one was injured in the incident.

The incident threw the entire train operation into disarray at the Karachi’s railway stations and the authorities have to halt trains at different railway stations for several hours.

The railway officials immediately started rescue operation and restored the rail traffic after a span of four hours. Millat Express, Sir Syed Express, Shah Hussain Express and other trains faced two to four hours delay.

It is pertinent to mention here that two bogies of Karachi Express were also derailed at the same area in the afternoon.

Earlier on November 3, the death toll from a massive fire in three bogies of Tezgam Express had surged to 75 as one more passenger had succumbed to his burn injuries.

Sources had said that a passenger, Liaquat Ali, was on board the ill-fated train when a fire broke out and engulfed three bogies of the train at a glance leaving dozens of people perished. He had suffered critical burn injuries in the inferno and was moved toNishtar Hospital in Multan.

