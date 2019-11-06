Tezgam train Inferno: 44 bodies handed over to heirs after DNA identification

KARACHI: At least 44 bodies of Tezgam Train Inferno victims handed over to their heirs after DNA identification, ARY News reported.

Following the legal procedure, the authorities on Wednesday handed over the bodies to their families, said sources.

The government provided free ambulance service for transportation of the bodies to their native towns. 31 of the bodies were shifted to Mirpur Khas while others were moved to Sanghar, Umarkot, Shikarpur, Karachi and Lodhran, said the sources.

Read More: At least 73 dead, scores injured as fire engulfs three bogies of Tezgam Express

Earlier on October 31, 73 people had been reportedly dead and 40 others injured when fire had engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to an alleged cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence had taken place. A Pakistan Railways official had confirmed that the fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder. After the blast, the raging fire had engulfed two other coaches as well.

Railway officials had said there were more than 200 passengers travelling in the three carriages , in which there were at least 77 passengers in one of the carriages while there 78 in the other economy class carriage. At least 54 passengers were traveling in the business class carriage.

Comments

comments