ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday announced that Thai Airways will start flight operation in Lahore from July 16, ARY News reported.

The federal minister took to twitter saying, “Thai Airways to start operation from Lahore to Bangkok and beyond with 4 flights a week from 16 July 2019.”

Thai airways to start operation from Lahore to bangkok and beyond with 4 flights a week starting 16 July 2019 #NayaPakistan — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 2, 2019

Earlier, Thai Airways has suspended the flight service to Islamabad and Lahore due to the closure of airspace.

Earlier in June, After long gap of 10 years, the first flight of British Airways, BAW-261 landed at Islamabad International Airport from Heathrow, carrying 240 passengers.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari and senior officials of Aviation Division and the British High Commission will welcome the passengers at Islamabad International Airport.

The British Airways had closed its flight operations from Pakistan after 9/11 incident. In Year 2008 the airline also shut down its offices in the country.

British Airways’ long-haul flights include extremely generous hand baggage allowances – one large cabin bag with a small laptop or handbag – complimentary food and drink, online check-in and free seat selection 24 hours prior to departure.

