BANGKOK: Thailand authorities handed over 17 Pakistani prisoners to Pakistan embassy, who were jailed in the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

Pakistani nationals were imprisoned at Bangkok’s high-security Klong Prem prison.

The prisoners were handed over to the officials of Pakistan’s embassy in Thailand.

Three officials of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reached Bangkok airport to take custody of the prisoners.

Pakistani prisoners will be brought to Islamabad airport tonight, sources said.

The release of Pakistani prisoners from Thai jails became possible after restoration of concerned bilateral agreement with Thailand.

Bilateral extradition agreement with the country was suspended in year 2015.

In June last year the Supreme Court had directed the authorities to expedite efforts in the repatriation of Pakistanis imprisoned in Thailand and Sri Lanka.

During the hearing of a case pertaining to jailed citizens in Thailand and Sri Lanka, the additional attorney general said the government was negotiating for the repatriation of the prisoners. He said Thailand had asked US $ 35,000 to return imprisoned Pakistanis.

Observing that the prisoners were facing immense difficulties then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar had directed the government to arrange required amount to be paid for repatriation of Pakistani prisoners.

