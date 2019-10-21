‘Thank you Pakistan’, says Kensington Palace after Royals’ visit

Kensington Palace, the official Twitter account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, thanked Pakistan following the royal couple’s maiden visit to the country.

“Thank You Pakistan,” said the tweet posted along with a video offering highlights of the couple’s Pakistan tour, which concluded on Oct 18.

The video by Kensington Palace showed Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton embarking a rickshaw, visiting Badshahi mosque, meeting children at schools and Shaukat Khanum Hospital, witnessing climate change affects and meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan and locals in northern Pakistan.

The Cambridges stayed in Pakistan for five days with more than 1,000 police officers deployed for their security over the span of their visit.

It was the first royal visit to Pakistan in 13 years. The last one was by Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who spent five days in Pakistan in 2006.

