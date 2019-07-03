Thar desert receives rainfall, girl dies in lightning strike

THARPARKAR: Nagar Parkar and adjoining areas received showers, which turned weather pleasant in the desert area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, the region received 30 milimeter rain in the wet spell.

Thar region’s other towns, Satedero, Danu Dhandal, Kasbo, Sauravchand and Adhegam also received rain fall.

Seasonal rivers of Gordharo and Bhittiani started flowing with rainwater and lakes in the area brimmed with water.

An incident of lightning strike during the rainfall, leave a girl dead in a village in the vicinity of Nagar Parkar, local police said.

Irregular rain pattern and dry spell define life in Thar desert, in southeast of Sindh. The region has witnessed a long tenure of below-average crop production and loss of cattle.

This has slowly aggravated into famine, malnutrition and food insecurity in the region. Inadequate water and sanitation facilities have also adversely influenced the health of the residents thus regular news reports about death of children in Thar.

The worst ever drought in the region was witnessed in 2013, which claimed the lives of local inhabitants and livestock, which is bedrock to the economy of the region.

