KARACHI: Adviser to the Sindh CM on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab said on Saturday the water-scarce region of Tharparkar has started yielding fruits through bio-saline agriculture techniques.

Posting pictures of people reaping apple bers at an orchard on his Twitter handle, he said: “In the photos, one can see the fruit Apple Ber being produced in big quantity.”

Read More: Sindh Govt has decided to revive Haleji Lake: Murtaza Wahab

” This is real change been brought about through #TharFoundation a public private partnership initiative of #SindhGovt.”

#Thar is now producing fruits through bio saline agriculture. In the photos, one can see the fruit Apple Ber being produced in big quantity. This is real change been brought about through #TharFoundation a public private partnership initiative of #SindhGovt pic.twitter.com/wIHHoDz7Jj — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) February 1, 2020

According to a report, apple ber trees were planted over an area of 10 acres in Thar Coal Block II of Islamkot, Tharparkar under a pilot project.

This experiment was part of the bio-saline agriculture that utilises underground water of the third aquifer pumped out from a depth of approximately 200 meters.

Comments

comments