‘This is real change’: Thar producing fruits through bio-saline agriculture techniques

KARACHI: Adviser to the  Sindh CM on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab said on Saturday the water-scarce region of Tharparkar has started yielding fruits through bio-saline agriculture techniques.

Posting pictures of people reaping apple bers at an orchard on his Twitter handle, he said: “In the photos, one can see the fruit Apple Ber being produced in big quantity.”

Sindh Govt has decided to revive Haleji Lake: Murtaza Wahab

” This is real change been brought about through #TharFoundation a public private partnership initiative of #SindhGovt.”           

According to a report, apple ber trees were planted over an area of 10 acres in Thar Coal Block II of Islamkot, Tharparkar under a pilot project.

This experiment was part of the bio-saline agriculture that utilises underground water of the third aquifer pumped out from a depth of approximately 200 meters.

