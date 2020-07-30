ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday filed a petition in accountability court challenging Thatta water supply corruption reference against him.

Zardari’s lawyer Farouk H Naek filed the petition against the reference requesting the court to halt indictment proceedings against the former president in Thatta water supply reference.

The accountability court has issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Zardari’s plea, seeking to dismiss the reference connected with the water supply reference.

It is to be mentioned here that the court had decided to indict Asif Ali Zardari in Thatta water supply reference on August 4. All the accused were also summoned on the same day for further proceedings.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the instant case pertains to illegal award of a contract by Special Initiative Department for water supply scheme, Thatta to a private contractor, Harish & Co.

Zardari was released after being granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Dec 11, last year, on medical grounds.

An Accountability Court yesterday deferred indictment of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in money laundering and Pink Residency references.

