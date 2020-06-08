Did ‘The Simpsons’ predict George Floyd’s death?
A drawing reproducing the scene of George Floyd’s death featuring characters from the US television show “The Simpsons” has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube alongside the claim it appeared in an episode of the series in 1990.
This is false; the drawing was created by Italian artist Yuri Pomo, as an homage to Floyd’s death.
“I love the Simpsons, but don’t you think it’s time the FBI and CIA investigate the creators of the cartoon, cause this it’s just hitting the nail right in the head,” read one of the Facebook posts that shared the image on May 31, 2020.
A video containing the same image and claim was also published on YouTube, here. “George Floyd death was predicted by the Simpsons,” the headline of the video viewed more than 50,000 times says.
The image can also be found on Twitter, here and in a blog post which claimed “The Simpsons predicted Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck in a 1990’s episode. During the episode the police character ‘Chief Wiggum’ stands on a black character’s neck as Lisa Simpson holds a sign saying ‘Justice for George’.”
The Simpsons writers are known for sometimes creating eerily predictive episodes that come to fruition — for example, this episode from 1998 foreshadowed a deal between Walt Disney Co. and 21st Century Fox.
However, this drawing is not an original from the series and was made after Floyd’s death.
AFP found the original by Italian artist Yuri Pomo who confirmed he was the creator.
View this post on Instagram
Normally you’re used to see colorful and cheerful drawings from me, but since i’ve got quite a good audience, i’d like to use it as much as i can in the right way when the situation requires it, and bring something good, and useful with my drawings, and you guys know it. Especially in this exact moment. With this piece i’d like you to think deeply, Taking the chance to bring The Simpsons as an example for the cause. The Simpsons has always been everyone’s childhood, so the message will be clear and strong enough i suppose. Imagine you’re sat with you daughter/son watching the Simpsons, and all of a sudden this scene happens in the show, as cruel as it has been, no jokes, no irony, nothing that the Simpsons normally has, and what it’s loved for. Imagine that, how would you feel? … Think about that deeply, and give yourself an answer, no need to add anything else! 🙏🏻 • • • • • • #noracism #georgefloyd #justiceforgeorgefloyd #ripgeorgefloyd #georgefloyd🙏🏾 #noracismo #equality #humanrights #art #artist #simpsons #simpson #thesimpsons #illustration #illustrationartists #digitalart #digitalillustration #yuripomo #cartoon #cartoonist #icantbreathe #blacklivesmatter #blacklives #blacklivesmatter✊🏾 #blacklivesmatters #racism #colinkaepernick #riots
“This ain’t related with any episode of The Simpsons, this is a piece I did due to what happened recently,” Pomo told AFP on Instagram. “I used the most famous cartoon in the world (…) to help raise awareness of the world’s actual situation.”
“What we face is real! Serious! And absolutely wrong,” he added.
Pomo also published other Simpsons-themed pieces as an homage to Floyd and two other African-American victims this year, Ahmaud Arbery, 25, and Breonna Taylor, 26. Three white men have been arrested in the killing of Arbery in Georgia, and authorities are investigating the police killing of Taylor during a Kentucky drug raid.
View this post on Instagram
•”On February 23, 2020, Ahmaud Marquez Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old African-American has been chased and gunned down by two white men claiming they were conducting a citizen’s arrest for a burglary. Ahmaud was simply just going for a run.” 🙏🏾 •”In the middle of the night on March 13 in Louisville, KY, two police officers and one sergeant entered the wrong home without knocking or announcing themselves. They claim they were executing a search warrant for a suspected drug dealer, but this person did not live at Breonna’s address and had actually already been arrested. Breonna’s boyfriend fired a shot when he thought people were trying to break in. The police then fired 20 shots, 8 of which hit and killed Breonna.”🙏🏾 •”on 25th May 2020 George Floyd yelled “I can’t breathe” and pleaded for his life as a white Minneapolis police officer violently pinned him down with his knee on his neck. George died after.”🙏🏾 This must stop! We gotta fight racism all together, together we’ll end this endless tragical and abominable situation! This is my homage to these three poor souls, may you rest in piece! The world won’t let it slip, and justice will be served! ❤️✊🏻✊🏾 • • • • • • • • • • • • #noracism #georgefloyd #justiceforgeorgefloyd #ripgeorgefloyd #georgefloyd🙏🏾 #noracismo #equality #humanrights #art #artist #simpsons #simpson #thesimpsons #illustration #illustrationartists #digitalart #digitalillustration #yuripomo #cartoon #cartoonist #icantbreathe #blacklivesmatter #blacklives #blacklivesmatter✊🏾 #blacklivesmatters #racism #colinkaepernick #riots #breonnataylor #ahmaudarbery
Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed restaurant worker, died from suffocation while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, according to a private autopsy report. He had been accused of trying to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit bill and his aggressive arrest was caught on video.
View this post on Instagram
I’m just a simple guy, an artist, nothing else, right, i may not possess any superpowers, but i’ve been gifted with art, and frankly art is one hell of a superpower when it comes to pay honor to a cause or someone in a very special way, when i saw the video I couldn’t believe what i was seeing.. such things cannot be described nor classified, the word HORRIBLE may not pay enough justice to the action itself. I really hope this drawing representing the most famous and biggest cartoon in history, childhood of everyone, may move people soul, and makes everyone think about it.. about what the world sometimes is, and it absolutely shouldn’t! This is my way of honoring what’s right in this world, and i hope it’ll get to you as it’s supposed to do. RIP George, a prayer goes to you, your family, and everyone who lived in any way any kind of racism. Bless you guys ❤️ • • • • • • #noracism #georgefloyd #justiceforgeorgefloyd #ripgeorgefloyd #georgefloyd🙏🏾 #noracismo #equality #humanrights #art #artist #simpsons #simpson #thesimpsons #illustration #illustrationartists #digitalart #digitalillustration #yuripomo #cartoon #cartoonist #icantbreathe #blacklivesmatter #blacklives #blacklivesmatter✊🏾 #blacklivesmatters #racism
The images showed a handcuffed Floyd gasping for breath as a white policeman pressed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The now-fired former officer, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder on May 29.
Peaceful and violent protests have gripped the nation in the worst unrest since 1968.