Thief returns costly phone to owner after he fails to operate it

A man in India’s West Bengal returned a smartphone to its owner days after stealing it from a shop because he could not operate the device.

According to police, a person left his mobile phone worth Rs45,000 by mistake at a sweet shop at Jamalpur in East Burdwan district on September 4. The phone was soon stolen from the shop counter where it was lying.

He lodged a complaint with the police after he failed to trace the device at the shop, a police official said.

The phone owner tried to make a call on his number from another phone but found it switched off.

He made another attempt and got through. To his surprise, the man who had stolen the phone answered the call and told him that he wanted to return the phone as he did not know how to operate it.

“I was surprised when the man took the call and said he wanted to return my phone. I collected the cell phone that very day from his residence with police help,” he said. “He even expressed remorse for his act,” the phone owner said.

The police did not take any action against the man on the request of the complainant.

