Thief steals 1800 CNICs from Nadra office in Karachi

KARACHI: In a bizarre incident, a thief on Wednesday stole about 1800 computerised national identity cards (CNICs) along a register for entry from Landhi area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The incident took place at the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra)’s Landhi office. Sources said the Nadra has decided to cancel the stolen CNICs.

The sources said the stealing of the CNICs might have some connection with the upcoming by-election. They said the CNICs would be reprinted now and be issued before the January 27 by-poll.

The Nadra authorities have constituted an inquiry committee and lodged an FIR of the incident.

Police and Rangers have also arrived at the scene and started collecting evidences. Two Nadra employees have been included in the investigation.

Police said the thief entered the office through roof and went back through the same route.

By-poll on PS-94 will be held on January 27. The provincial seat got vacant after the death of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Muhammad Wajahat.

In July, three bags containing hundreds of CNICs were found dumped in a nullah of Shafiqabad, an area that comes under the pivotal constituency of Lahore NA-125, prior to the general elections.

According to details, children, who were playing nearby, informed their families about three suspicious bags.

The police were then reported about the incident by locals and took the bags into their custody. Initially, it was believed by the police officials that dumping dozens of CNICs as such is an attempt to halt voters from casting votes.

Comments

comments