KARACHI: It has become so easier for thieves to steal bikes in the metropolis as a robber in Karachi just took 13 seconds to unlock and make off with a bike, ARY News reported.

In a video available with ARY News, it can be seen that a thief just took 13 seconds to unlock the bike.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police officials asked the robber to demonstrate how he steals bikes. The robber unlocked the side lock of a bike and ignition in just 13 seconds in front of policemen.

Read More: 14,051 mobile phones snatched in Karachi this year so far, CM Sindh told

It took 10 more seconds for a robber to start a bike and took away the common man’s ride in a total of 23 seconds.

It is worth mentioning here that around 22,000 motorcycles were stolen in the metropolis in 2019, according to the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee’s (CPLC) report.

Around 22,000 motorbikes and 13,000 cars were either stolen or taken on gunpoint from citizens. In comparison with the January 2018 report of CPLC, January 2019 saw a rise in street crimes.

Comments

comments