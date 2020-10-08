Thieves flee with three children in the back after dragging mother from car

Horrifying footage showed carjackers were violently dragging a woman from her car and sped off with her three daughters in the back in Leeds city of England.

The CCTV footage showed two robbers pounced on the woman in broad daylight as she sat in her car on a busy road with her daughters, aged four, five and seven.

One of the men violently forces open the driver-side door of the black Ford Kuga and pulls her out on to the street. The defenceless woman puts her arms up to protect herself as he walks over her to get into the vehicle.

Another man, wearing a face mask, goes around to the passenger’s side and gets in.

The women then jumps to her feet and clings on to the car door desperately trying to stop the pair making off with her children still sitting in the back. But the robber is able to slam the door shut and speed off down the road, as the mother asks for help from passersby.

West Yorkshire Police were called to reports of the carjacking on Armley Ridge Road in Leeds on Saturday, Dailymail UK reported. Four people were charged over the carjacking.

Police confirmed the thieves stopped soon afterwards and left the three girls on a nearby street. The car was found burnt out an hour later.

Leeds’ Crime Team arrested and charged two men and two women over the incident.

