Thieves steal aeroplane after breaking into Arizona airport

Local police claimed that some thieves stole an aeroplane on December 31 after breaking into Cottonwood Airport in Arizona.

Police began to hunt for the responsible persons and the aircraft and sought assistance from the public to identify the criminals besides announcing a reward of $450.

According to a Facebook post, the thieves disabled the main gate of the airport to steal the aircraft, foreign media reported.

Police claimed that the thieves stole a box trailer which contained an aeroplane and parts worth approximately $70,000 to $80,000 after entering the airport.

