Third spell of monsoon rains to hit Karachi on July 26: MET Office

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (MET) has predicted that the third spell of monsoon rains likely to hit the city between July 26 and 27.

A new system of monsoon rains is likely to enter the city from July 26, said Director MET Sardar Sarfraz.

According to Met office, a low-pressure area is expected in India’s Gujrat on July 24 and, like the previous two spells, would enter Pakistan through Indian Rann of Kutch.

The parts of Karachi received moderate to heavy downpour on July 17 under the second spell of the monsoon system.

During the second spell of monsoon rain, the citizens suffered extreme difficulty while travelling through the flooded roads which created huge traffic jams in busiest roads including Shahrea Faisal, Do Talwar, Bahadurabad, Jama Cloth Market, Star Gate, Hassan Square, Guru Mandir, Nursery, Regent Plaza, Liquatabad, Lines Area, NIPA roundabout, Defence, Clifton, Boat Basin and others.

Read More: Risk of urban flooding rises as heavy rain hits parts of Karachi

According to the Met Office, the heaviest downpour was recorded in 63.55 mm in PAF Faisal Base, 41 mm in Saddar, 13.8 mm in PAF Masroor, 9 mm in Nazimabad, 40 mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Landhi, 16 mm in surrounding areas of University Road and 15 mm at Jinnah Terminal. The wind has reached 66 kilometres an hour in PAF Masroor, 59 km per hour in PAF Faisal Base and 55 km per hour at Jinnah Terminal.

