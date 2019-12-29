WATCH: Thirsty Koala begs cyclist for water

ADELAIDE: In an incredible incident, a desperate koala, suffering through the sizzling heat in South Australia approached a group of cyclists to drink water, ARY News reported.

In the heartbreaking video, a desperate koala cold be seen begging the cyclists for water as temperature around Adelaide hit 42 degrees Celsius on Friday afternoon.

The koala is an endangered species and up to a third of its species have been wiped out in Australia’s apocalyptic bushfires.

According to the details, the group of cyclist was riding down Norton Summit Road in the Adelaide Hills when they saw the animal sitting in the middle of the road.

As the cyclists reached near the koala, the desperate animal climbed up onto my cycle while she was feeding him water from her bottle. The koala lapped up as much water as it could and ran away.

One of the cyclists said that none of them have ever seen anything like it.

Australia’s Federal Minister for Environment, Sussan Ley, confirmed that an estimated 8,000 of the Kaola have died in New South Wales owing to the fires.

