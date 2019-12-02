Thirteen Pakistanis including eight children killed in Jordan fire

AMMAN: As many as thirteen Pakistanis were burnt to death after a fire broke out in their house in the West Jordan area, said an international news agency on Monday.

As per details, the fire broke out in a house located in one of the farms, where two Pakistani families were living in, the department said in the statement a copy of which was obtained by Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The 13 including eight children died after suffering severe burns. The bodies were moved to a nearby medical facility. The department said a committee was formed to look into the incident.

Read more: Offices of Indian Air Force catch fire in New Delhi

Back in 2016, Six people, at least one of whom was a child, were suffocated to death after a blaze tore through a house that had been subdivided into multiple residences in Farwaniya, a suburb 15 km (10 miles) south of Kuwait City, and three others died from injuries in hospital, a Fire Service Directorate spokesman had said.

Talking to ARY News, the then Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria had said the deceased family belonged to Mian Chunno area of Punjab and their relatives were also informed about the dismal incident.

Comments

comments