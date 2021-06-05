This Shah Rukh Khan lookalike will leave you amazed!

Shah Rukh Khan has had many imitators and fans (yes, like the movie), but none who bears such an uncanny resemblance to him than one Ibrahim Qadri!

As the list of celeb doppelgangers keeps growing with the rise of social media, we think netizens may have found the one person who bears the closest resemblance to a celeb – Ibrahim Qadri, quickly rising in popularity on Instagram, is a spitting image of King Khan!

Qadri has left social media baffled thanks to his very resemblance to the King of Bollywood (Shah Rukh Khan), and we have to admit, we had to look twice to be sure who’s who. Have a look.

Qadri does not even need a side-by-side comparison for people to draw similarities… his whole Instagram feed looks like a guessing game!

If Qadri’s Instagram feed is anything to go by, he seems like a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan, recreating scenes from his movies and some of his most iconic poses. It seems like Qadri would’ve been the perfect fit for SRK’s 2016 flick Fan, which centered on a super fan who bore a striking resemblance with his idol.

We’ll leave the rest of the exploring to you…

