Thor almost lost his eye permanently in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

One of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most favourite characters Thor almost lost his eye for good in Avengers: Infinity War.

Thor lost his eye at the end of Thor: Ragnarok and got a replacement in Avengers: Infinity War but that was not always the studio’s plan. They had previously considered to continue with the eye patch for Thor, reported Screen Rant.

The god of thunder went through a transformation over the last two years. His characters has seen numerous changes in terms of personality and appearance both. His golden locks were snipped, Mjolnir destroyed and his eye cut out by his returned sister, Hela at the very end.

Anthony and Joe Russo decided to keep most of this intact but made some changes along the way when they took charge of Thor for Avengers: Infinity War.

Although it wasn’t pre-planned but the multi-colored eye change has become one of his most signature looks.

