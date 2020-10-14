Those involved in sugar scam to be brought to justice: NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday directed to complete investigations into sugar subsidy scandal in an impartial, independent and transparent manner, ARY News reported.

Javed Iqbal expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the joint investigation team report pertaining to the sugar scam.

He maintained that those involved in sugar subsidy scandal will be brought to justice. The NAB chairman to complete the investigations into the scam within a stipulated time and added that the probe will be brought to its logical end.

Read More: Rs9.5bn money laundering detected in Ramazan Sugar Mills: Shahzad Akbar

Earlier on September 23, Advisor to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar had revealed that the Federal Investigation Agency had detected money laundering worth Rs9.5 billion in Ramazan Sugar Mills, owned by Shahbaz Sharif family.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Shahzad Akbar had said that Sharif family committed money laundering in an organized manner, adding that they used telegraphic transfer (TT) to launder money abroad.

He said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed money laundering reference against Pakistan Musllim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and his children and added that the anti-graft watch dog has made 177 such incidents part of the reference.

Comments

comments