Three killed after thread factory catches fire in Karachi’s Baldia

KARACHI: At least three persons were killed following a fire erupted in a thread factory in Baldia Sector 5 of Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Firefighting teams, four fire tenders and a snorkel lift have rushed to the site immediately and started controlling the blaze. However, it took six hours to douse the fire and cooling process is underway in the factory, said a chief fire officer.

During the rescue operation, a firefighter was also wounded, whereas, three people lost their lives due to the blaze. The cause of the fire was not yet known so far.

The fire officer told media that there was no emergency gate in the factory’s multi-storey building, whereas, only one route was present for entrance and exit purpose. The firefighters faced extreme difficulty to carry out a rescue operation due to narrow streets.

The deceased persons were identified as Muhammad Kazim, Fayyaz and Sher Ali.

Police said that the fire initially erupted at the ground floor of the building which later engulfed the whole building.

