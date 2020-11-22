Threat alert issued for Peshawar ahead of PDM rally: sources

ISLAMABAD: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) warned Saturday that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Taliban (TTP) could target the country’s political leadership in the PDM rally in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources, the NACTA has issued a threat alert that the PDM rally can be targetted by the TTP through suicide bomber or IED blast at the jalsagah or adjoining areas. The alert was issued after a call of the TTP was traced by the intelligence agencies.

The political leadership has been informed about the threat alert, sources privy to the development said and added that security of the jalsagah has been tightened.

The participants of the public rally have been directed to park their vehicles some 1.5km away from the jalsahgah. Only political leaders would be allowed to enter the jalsagah with their vehicles.

Furthermore, the ring road has been closed from Charsadda to the motorway, while shops and the CNG stations on road have been closed amid threat alert.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold public gathering at Peshawar’s Kabootar Chowk today (Sunday) despite the government’s ban on rallies due to increasing cases of coronavirus.

Read more: PM hints at Covid lockdown, says opposition will be responsible for consequences

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that opposition is callously destroying people’s lives and livelihoods in their desperation to get an NRO.

PM Imran Khan, in a series of tweets, said that Pakistan’s second COVID 19 spike data is of concern as increase in the virus patients on ventilators in last 15 days rose in Peshawar and Multan by 200%, Karachi 148%, Lahore 114% and Islamabad 65% while Multan Islamabad’s Covid ventilators capacity utilization has reached 70 percent.

