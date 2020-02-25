Three accused of Imran Farooq murder submit bail petitions

ISLAMABAD: Three accused in the murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq have submitted bail petitions in Anti-Terrorism Court, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Accused Khalid Shamim, Muazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali, produced before the court in the case hearing, have pleaded to the court for their release on bail.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand while presiding over the hearing issued a notice and summoned reply of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over the matter.

Prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz and FIA investigation officer Azmat also appeared before the court.

An official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the court that the ministry has written a letter to the Sri Lankan embassy for collecting relevant record from the country. He requested for more time to submit required record, which is 10 years old.

The court resented delay over submission of the case record and ordered to submit it in the next hearing of the case.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until March 09.

In a hearing in London a driver named Akbaruddin testified in front of the magistrates that he picked up the prime suspect of the murder Mohsin from Heathrow Airport’s terminal number four.

Akbar said that his passenger was not interested in anything he had to say during the time he was with him in the car with him.

“He was only interested in knowing about the vicinity of Hill Mill, the place where Imran Farooq was murdered,” Akbaruddin said.

“Both Mohsin and Muazzam Ali Khan (another accused) both stayed at my house.”

Akbar said that he was introduced to Muazzam by a mutual friend.

“Muazzam was in London to attend the wedding ceremony of the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain prior, that is where we were introduced,” told Akbaruddin.

“I and Muazzam became friends, he used to call me frequently even after going back to Pakistan, When he was in London I was the one who took him to the MQM secretariat.”

“When Muazzam stepped out of the secretariat he was shivering and started to smoke a cigarette, he told me that Mohsin Ali was related to him and asked me to take care of him.”

Prime accused Mohsin Ali’s landlord, Moeenuddin also testified that he and Mohsin used to work for the same employer and he wanted a place to stay.

“He gave me his identification details and I rented a room to him, when Mohsin deserted the room out of the blue and did not return, I informed the police,” said Moeen.

