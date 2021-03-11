Three bodies found near railway tracks in Lodhran

LODHRAN: Three bodies of youth were found near railway tracks in Lodhran, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing police.

The bodies of youth ageing between 22 to 25 years were retrieved by the police near railway tracks in Shahnal in Lodhran. Getting the information, the police have summoned forensic teams to the crime scene for the collection of evidence and probe.

Meanwhile, the police have suspected that the bodies were thrown near a railway track after the murder, however, the investigation will reveal the truth, they added.

Earlier, the bodies of two brothers were found near the railway tracks in Rawalpindi’s Mandra.

According to the victims’ family, they had gone over to their friend’s house to spend the night but never returned. “In the morning, their bodies were found near the railway tracks near the friend’s house,” a police officer had said.

The men, a 22-year-old and 24-year-old, had bullet wounds on their bodies which have been shifted to the DHQ hospital for post-mortem examinations.

