ISLAMABAD: Three witnesses from British counter-terrorism command appeared before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Monday and submitted key evidence Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq murder case, ARY News reported.

Among the evidence the court received, included the murder weapon, a brick, two sharp-edged knives, the CCTV footage, diagram and map of the crime scene, forensic and postmortem reports etc.

Three accused Khalid Shamim, Mohsin and Moazzim Ali were also produced in the court presided over by ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

Three British officials who were custodians of the record related to Imran Farooq murder case appeared in the court as witnesses to testify.

Chief Investigation Officer of the case Steward Greenway produced the academic record of accused Mohsin, papers related to his arrival in UK and emails.

The accused killed Dr Imran Farooq on Sept 16, 2010 outside his home in Edgware. They fled the scene and the country immediately after the attack and were arrested in Pakistan when they landed in Karachi from Sri Lanka.

There are around two dozen witnesses in the case and the remaining witnesses would record their statements through Skype or video link if needed by the court.

Earlier, Britain had accepted a request for Mutual Legal Assistance from Pakistan to transfer evidence relevant to the murder inquiry of Dr Imran Farooq for prosecution and conclusion of the case in Pakistan.

