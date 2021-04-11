Father of three children who died mysteriously in Karachi accused wife of killing them

KARACHI: Father of three children who mysteriously died in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Sunday blamed his wife for the incident, ARY News reported.

Three children were pronounced dead at a private hospital in the city after eating a poisonous thing. The police haven’t conducted the post-mortem because the family hasn’t given permission for it. The cause of death hasn’t been ascertained.

Meanwhile, the children’s father Imran who works in Lahore reached Karachi after getting information of the incident, Imran accused his wife named Noreen of killing their children, as she was living in Karachi due to differences with him.

Imran said he was sending the money to Noreen to fulfill every need of the children and her, but a few days back, she telephoned and threatened to teach him a lesson, he alleged.

The man has vowed to initiate legal proceedings against his wife.

Last year, three children who ate from a fast-food chain in the vicinity of I I Chundrigarh road Karachi were dead.

Three children of a family belonging to Kharadar area of the metropolis had acquired takeout from the International fast-food chain while out and about in the city.

