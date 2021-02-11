Three coal miners killed, three missing in Thatta

THATTA: Three miners were dead and three went missing after a coalmine collapsed in Thatta, district of Sindh on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per details, six miners were working in a coalmine near Jhampir, when it collapsed. The rescue teams managed to retrieve bodies of three labourers, while the other three are missing. The search for the missing labourers is underway.

In March, last year, at least seven labourers had lost their lives and three others sustained injuries following a blast inside coalmine in Quetta’s Degari area in Balochistan.

Read more: Four coal miners die in Jamshoro

Rescue officials had said the deceased and wounded labourers were shifted to hospital. Sources had said the labourers were called at the duty despite the workers had been sent on leaves.

According to Pakistan Central Miners Labour Federation, an average of 200 deaths annually occurred in Pakistan due to coal mine explosions.

